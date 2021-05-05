Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Increased by Boenning Scattergood

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THG. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:THG opened at $140.53 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $142.28. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

