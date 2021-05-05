Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

TXT opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.