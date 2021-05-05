Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

NYSE ROK opened at $262.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.71 and its 200-day moving average is $253.39. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

