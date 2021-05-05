Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CGI Group, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.