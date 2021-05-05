Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

