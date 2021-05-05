Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $20.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.15.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $456.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

