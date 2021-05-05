Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Increased by Analyst

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – BWS Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

