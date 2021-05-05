Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for OPKO Health in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.