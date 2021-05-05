Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by B. Riley

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.61.

ON opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

