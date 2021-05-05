Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $330.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $240.29 and a twelve month high of $340.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

