Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ICE opened at $114.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

