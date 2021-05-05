Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million.
TSE GIL opened at C$43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.72. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.32.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
