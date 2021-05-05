Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

NYSE GNRC opened at $312.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

