Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG opened at $108.89 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $125,473,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

