Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.84). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.83) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

