Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 51,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

