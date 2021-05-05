Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MOH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $264.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $265.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

