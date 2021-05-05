Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

