Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Brunswick stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $112.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 21.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

