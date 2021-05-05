Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.51 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.