Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reduced by Analyst

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materialise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Materialise stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.38 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.