Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Abiomed, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $305.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

