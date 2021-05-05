Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Lowered by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

