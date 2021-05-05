Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.86.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$34.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$35.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

