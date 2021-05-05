Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.79 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

