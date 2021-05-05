Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.
Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,572. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.94.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.