Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,572. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

