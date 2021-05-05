Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading 7.5% Higher

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

