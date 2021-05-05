PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 19,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.
