PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 19,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.