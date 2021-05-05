PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in April

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

ADOOY stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.