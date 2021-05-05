Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proximus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Proximus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 3,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
