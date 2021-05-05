Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proximus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Proximus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 3,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

