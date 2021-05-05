Provident Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

