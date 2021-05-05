Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 372,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.