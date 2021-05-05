Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 372,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
