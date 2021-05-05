Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

PVBC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVBC. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

