Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
PVBC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The company has a market capitalization of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PVBC. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
