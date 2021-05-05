Provention Bio (PRVB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

