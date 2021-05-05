ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PROS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of ProSight Global stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,126. The company has a market capitalization of $553.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProSight Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

