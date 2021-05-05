PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 423,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

