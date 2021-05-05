PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.
Shares of PROS stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 423,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83.
Several equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
