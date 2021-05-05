ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 3.48.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

