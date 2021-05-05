Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth about $8,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PFPT opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

