Prometeus Price Up 313.2% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 313.2% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $668.82 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $40.66 or 0.00070913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00083431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.50 or 0.00820619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00100194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.44 or 0.09426069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044158 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.