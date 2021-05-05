Project-X (NANOX) Price Tops $39,809.67 on Major Exchanges

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Project-X has a market cap of $3,115.66 and $150.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for $39,809.67 or 0.71963200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project-X has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00270853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.35 or 0.01176093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.52 or 0.00746000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,330.84 or 1.00059979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project-X

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

