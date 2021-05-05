Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.97.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.