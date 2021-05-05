Profound Medical (PROF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

PROF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Profound Medical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

