Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of PROF opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

