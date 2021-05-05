Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 699 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.73. The stock has a market cap of $450.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

