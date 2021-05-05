Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 332,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

