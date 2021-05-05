Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,318. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.