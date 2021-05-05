Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,620,000 after acquiring an additional 189,727 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.62. The company had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

