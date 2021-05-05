Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 304,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

