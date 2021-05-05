Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,765,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,937. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.