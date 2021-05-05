Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,765,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,937. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.