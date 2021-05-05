Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.