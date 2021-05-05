Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,702 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 24.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Flex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,317,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

